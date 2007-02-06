Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 6, 2007
1. Carmen ElectraElectra posed pretty backstage at the Diane von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week, paying homage to the designer by wearing a frock from her collection. The actress contrasted her crisp white tunic dress with a black cropped jacket, and accessorized with opaque tights, tall boots, sparkling jewelry and black nail polish. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:dvf.com Dress:dvf.com Boots:pinkmascara.com
-
February 6, 2007
2. EveEve
-
February 6, 2007
3. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
February 6, 2007
4. Kelly HuKelly Hu
-
February 6, 2007
5. Mary Lynn RajskubMary Lynn Rajskub
February 6, 20071 of 5
Carmen Electra
Electra posed pretty backstage at the Diane von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week, paying homage to the designer by wearing a frock from her collection. The actress contrasted her crisp white tunic dress with a black cropped jacket, and accessorized with opaque tights, tall boots, sparkling jewelry and black nail polish. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:dvf.com Dress:dvf.com Boots:pinkmascara.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM