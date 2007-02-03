Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 3, 2007
1. Sienna MillerThe trendsetting star stepped out in the streets of Manhattan, accessorizing her graphic-print minidress with a cropped jacket, a patent-leather Chanel bag and a slouchy hat from Burberry. The Factory Girl star is in the Big Apple to promote the film. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Hat:urbanoutfitters.com Dress:edressme.com Boots:zappos.com
February 3, 2007
2. Jessica SimpsonThe singer dressed up her jeans with Gucci boots.
February 3, 2007
3. Nicole RichieShe paired her periwinkle frock with white slingbacks from Lanvin.
February 3, 2007
Milla Jovovich
February 3, 2007
Alexis Bledel
Sienna Miller
