Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 2, 2007
1. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesThe Dreamgirl looked as fresh as a peach in her empire-style Goddess gown. BeyoncÃ© attended the amFAR gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Earrings:twistonline.com Sandals:macys.com
-
February 2, 2007
2. EveThe rapper-actress stayed warm in a J. Mendel fur jacket, and shimmery in Kwiat jewelry.
-
February 2, 2007
3. Petra NemcovaThe activist and model amplified the sparkle of her gown with diamonds from Fortunoff.
-
February 2, 2007
4. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton
-
February 2, 2007
5. Sharon StoneSharon Stone
February 2, 20071 of 5
BeyoncÃ© Knowles
The Dreamgirl looked as fresh as a peach in her empire-style Goddess gown. BeyoncÃ© attended the amFAR gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Earrings:twistonline.com Sandals:macys.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM