Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 1, 2007
1. Thandie NewtonThe actress kept her look as simple as black and white in a one-shoulder Giles dress and Christian Louboutin heels at the Mulberry for Giles handbag launch party in London. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:yesstyle.com Bag:ronherman.com Pumps:bloomingdales.com
-
February 1, 2007
2. Eva MendesThe actress wore a vintage Claude Montana belt, Sergio Rossi shoes, a Mulberry for Giles bag, and Garrard jewelry.
-
February 1, 2007
3. Mandy MooreMoore gave her vintage frock an update with Lanvin heels.
-
February 1, 2007
4. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
February 1, 2007
5. Jacinda BarrettJacinda Barrett
February 1, 20071 of 5
Thandie Newton
The actress kept her look as simple as black and white in a one-shoulder Giles dress and Christian Louboutin heels at the Mulberry for Giles handbag launch party in London. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:yesstyle.com Bag:ronherman.com Pumps:bloomingdales.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM