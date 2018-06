The Grey’s Anatomy star was breathtaking in a blood-orange Grecian gown at the 13th annual SAG Awards in L.A. Heigl accentuated the winning look with jewelry by Ryan Ryan and Company and shiny, loose waves. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: edressme.com Bangles: moonlightlily.com Clutch: plazatoo.com