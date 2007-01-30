Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 30, 2007
1. Katherine HeiglThe Grey’s Anatomy star was breathtaking in a blood-orange Grecian gown at the 13th annual SAG Awards in L.A. Heigl accentuated the winning look with jewelry by Ryan Ryan and Company and shiny, loose waves. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.com Bangles:moonlightlily.comClutch:plazatoo.com
January 30, 2007
2. Cate BlanchettBlanchett accessorized the gold dress with Fred Leighton jewelry.
January 30, 2007
3. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon
January 30, 2007
4. Ellen PompeoThe actress wore Andrea Lieberman for Mouawad gold hoop earrings with the indigo dress.
January 30, 2007
5. Heather GrahamGraham finished the look with Versace platform pumps.
January 30, 20071 of 5
Katherine Heigl
