Russell layered for the cold and still managed to look chic at a screening of Waitress at the Sundance Film Festival. The actress was functionally fashionable in black Earnest Sewn jeans, James Perse top, Rogan knit hat, Yigal Azrouël scarf and A.P.C. boots. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Scarf: thepashminastore.com Jeans: revolveclothing.com Boots: kateboutique.com