Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2007
1. Keri RussellRussell layered for the cold and still managed to look chic at a screening of Waitress at the Sundance Film Festival. The actress was functionally fashionable in black Earnest Sewn jeans, James Perse top, Rogan knit hat, Yigal Azrouël scarf and A.P.C. boots. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Scarf:thepashminastore.com Jeans:revolveclothing.comBoots:kateboutique.com
-
January 28, 2007
2. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
January 28, 2007
3. Regina KingKing wore Timberland boots over her jeans and kept warm in a vintage sweater.
-
January 28, 2007
4. Mandy MooreThe singer gave her vintage outfit a modern twist with a black Coach bag.
-
January 28, 2007
5. Heather GrahamGraham layered a Kenneth Cole puffy jacket and Frye boots over her Juicy Couture sweater and jeans.
January 28, 20071 of 5
Keri Russell
