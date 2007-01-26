Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 26, 2007
1. Jennifer ConnellyThe Blood Diamond star attended the Rome premiere of her Oscar-nominated movie looking striking in a curve-hugging dress and high-collar capelet with fringed sleeves. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bergdorfgoodman.com Clutch:newport-news.comPumps:drjays.com
January 26, 2007
2. Cate BlanchettThe actress wore Christian Louboutin shoes with the sexy suit.
January 26, 2007
3. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
January 26, 2007
4. Mandy MooreMiu Miu shoes complemented the singer’s royal-blue bubble dress.
January 26, 2007
5. Jessica AlbaAlba paid homage to Rickard Shah by wearing a pair of metallic peep-toe pumps at the designer’s event.
