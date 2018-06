No novice to the Golden Globes scene, the actress was poised in a shimmery black column dress at the In Style / Warner Bros. after-party in Beverly Hills. Barton's soft waves brought a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to the star-studded event. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: nordstrom.com Necklace: bananarepublic.com Bag: 6pm.com