Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 13, 2007
1. PenÃ©lope CruzThe actress arrived at the Late Show with David Letterman in New York looking chic in a Michael Kors trench and Christian Louboutin pumps as a shutterbugs snapped away. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:bluefly.com Shoes:stevemadden.com
-
January 13, 2007
2. Heather GrahamThe actress wore Grass jeans and Frye boots with the satin top.
-
January 13, 2007
3. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon
-
January 13, 2007
4. Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue
-
January 13, 2007
5. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
January 13, 20071 of 5
PenÃ©lope Cruz
The actress arrived at the Late Show with David Letterman in New York looking chic in a Michael Kors trench and Christian Louboutin pumps as a shutterbugs snapped away. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:bluefly.com Shoes:stevemadden.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM