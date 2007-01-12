Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2007
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerToting a snakeskin clutch, the actress looked hot in a spicy red dress at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:gojane.com Clutch:loreleinyc.com Shoes:net-a-porter.com
-
January 12, 2007
2. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
January 12, 2007
3. Sandra OhSandra Oh
-
January 12, 2007
4. Ali LarterAli Larter
-
January 12, 2007
5. PenÃ©lope CruzPenÃ©lope Cruz
January 12, 20071 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
