Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2007
1. Lucy LiuLiu was a striking leading lady at the New York premiere of her new film, Code Name: The Cleaner. The actress wore a one-shoulder dress by Rachel Roy and gave her feet the Midas touch with gold Christian Louboutin heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Earrings:anthropologie.com Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:macys.com
-
January 8, 2007
2. Hilary SwankThe actress accessorized her sexy look with Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry by Chopard.
-
January 8, 2007
3. Claire DanesClaire Danes
-
January 8, 2007
4. Nicole RichieRichie wore Tsubi jeans, Christian Louboutin heels and a Balenciaga bag with the fitted blazer.
-
January 8, 2007
5. Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue
January 8, 20071 of 5
Lucy Liu
Liu was a striking leading lady at the New York premiere of her new film, Code Name: The Cleaner. The actress wore a one-shoulder dress by Rachel Roy and gave her feet the Midas touch with gold Christian Louboutin heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Earrings:anthropologie.com Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:macys.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM