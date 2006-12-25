Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 25, 2006
1. Beyonce KnowlesSo many red carpets, so many beautiful gowns. Our vote went to the Dreamgirl star in flawless layers of chiffon and tulle at the New York premiere of her latest film.
Vote for your favorite gown of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.com Earrings:nordstrom.com
-
December 25, 2006
2. Evangeline LillyEvangeline Lilly
-
December 25, 2006
3. RihannaRihanna
-
December 25, 2006
4. Lindsay LohanLohan swept down the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a long white goddess gown with braided straps. Her diamond bangles and silver clutch bag echoed her dress's beaded-bodice detail. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:jcrew.com Bracelet:evesaddiction.com Clutch:zappos.com
-
December 25, 2006
5. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway
December 25, 20061 of 5
Beyonce Knowles
So many red carpets, so many beautiful gowns. Our vote went to the Dreamgirl star in flawless layers of chiffon and tulle at the New York premiere of her latest film.
Vote for your favorite gown of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.com Earrings:nordstrom.com
Vote for your favorite gown of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.com Earrings:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM