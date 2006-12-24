Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 24, 2006
1. Gwen StefaniThis hot mama looked hip even when she dressed down while in N.Y.C. with husband Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston.
Vote for your favorite casual look of 2006!
December 24, 2006
2. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow strutted her stuff after lunching at Zuma restaurant in London's trendy Knightsbridge district. The actress looked up-to-the-minute in an oversize shirtdress, black tights and platform ankle boots. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.com Boots:lovemyshoes.com
December 24, 2006
3. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
December 24, 2006
4. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson
December 24, 2006
5. Jessica BielThe actress was a fashionable jet-setter as she arrived at a Los Angeles airport in a double-breasted Oscar de la Renta car coat and a knit hat. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Hat:wetseal.comCoat:bodenusa.com Jeans:ae.com
Gwen Stefani
This hot mama looked hip even when she dressed down while in N.Y.C. with husband Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston.
