Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 20, 2006
1. Selma BlairThe actress showed off her edgy side in Balenciaga stripes, The Row skinny pants, Marc Jacobs platform pumps, a Chanel clutch and a new asymmetrical do at the L.A. premiere of Pan’s Labyrinth. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:ae.com Pants:pinkmascara.com Pumps:victoriassecret.com
-
December 20, 2006
2. Cate BlanchettThe Golden Globes nominee donned Christian Louboutin pumps with her sleek pantsuit.
-
December 20, 2006
3. Kerry WashingtonThe actress accessorized her Lanvin dress with Cathy Waterman jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch and heels.
-
December 20, 2006
4. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore
-
December 20, 2006
5. Heather GrahamHeather Graham
December 20, 20061 of 5
Selma Blair
The actress showed off her edgy side in Balenciaga stripes, The Row skinny pants, Marc Jacobs platform pumps, a Chanel clutch and a new asymmetrical do at the L.A. premiere of Pan’s Labyrinth. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:ae.com Pants:pinkmascara.com Pumps:victoriassecret.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM