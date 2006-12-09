Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 9, 2006
1. Cameron DiazThe actress has been jet-setting around the world to support her new film, The Holiday. And with each appearance came a great outfit. In Spain she sizzled in a graphic Chanel dress, Sergio Rossi pumps and a brick-red pout. Which one of Cameron's Holiday looks is your favorite? Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:lfstores.com Pumps:piperlime.com
-
December 9, 2006
2. Cameron DiazThe actress, here in London, completed her look with Yossi Harari jewelry.
-
December 9, 2006
3. Cameron DiazDiaz made her first Holiday appearance in New York City.
-
December 9, 2006
4. Cameron DiazDiaz paired her striped turtleneck dress with Alexis Bittar jewelry and Christian Louboutin boots at MTV's TRL in New York.
-
December 9, 2006
5. Cameron DiazThe actress donned a striking pantsuit in Madrid, Spain.
December 9, 20061 of 5
Cameron Diaz
