Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 5, 2006
1. Renee ZellwegerZellweger showed off her fit form in a sophisticated yet sexy little black dress and peep-toe pumps. The leading lady was in London at the world premiere of her new film, Miss Potter. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Shrug:laredoute.com Shoes:piperlime.com
-
December 5, 2006
2. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon
-
December 5, 2006
3. Bridget MoynahanBridget Moynahan
-
December 5, 2006
4. Eva MendesThe actress wore Brian Atwood heels with the sexy suit.
-
December 5, 2006
5. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett
December 5, 20061 of 5
Renee Zellweger
Zellweger showed off her fit form in a sophisticated yet sexy little black dress and peep-toe pumps. The leading lady was in London at the world premiere of her new film, Miss Potter. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Shrug:laredoute.com Shoes:piperlime.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM