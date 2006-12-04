Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 4, 2006
1. Jennifer ConnellyConnelly looked like a gem in an emerald-green dress with black tights and high-heel mary janes. The actress was at a screening of her new movie, Blood Diamond, at Manhattan's Museum of Modern Art. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:bloomingdales.com
-
December 4, 2006
2. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore
-
December 4, 2006
3. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham
-
December 4, 2006
4. Paris HiltonParis Hilton
-
December 4, 2006
5. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
December 4, 20061 of 5
Jennifer Connelly
Connelly looked like a gem in an emerald-green dress with black tights and high-heel mary janes. The actress was at a screening of her new movie, Blood Diamond, at Manhattan's Museum of Modern Art. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:bloomingdales.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM