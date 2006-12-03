Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 3, 2006
1. Cameron DiazDiaz dazzled her screaming fans, during an appearance on MTV's TRL, in a striped turtleneck dress and Christian Louboutin boots. The actress, who was promoting her new film, The Holiday, also wore an Alexis Bittar bracelet and ring. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comBracelet:girlshop.com Boots:neimanmarcus.com
-
December 3, 2006
2. Lucy LiuLucy Liu
-
December 3, 2006
3. Marley SheltonMarley Shelton
-
December 3, 2006
4. Molly SimsMolly Sims
-
December 3, 2006
5. FergieFergie
December 3, 20061 of 5
Cameron Diaz
Diaz dazzled her screaming fans, during an appearance on MTV's TRL, in a striped turtleneck dress and Christian Louboutin boots. The actress, who was promoting her new film, The Holiday, also wore an Alexis Bittar bracelet and ring. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comBracelet:girlshop.com Boots:neimanmarcus.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM