Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 1, 2006
1. Cameron DiazThe raven-haired actress sizzled in a tinsel-toned dress and heels for the New York premiere of her latest movie, The Holiday. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.com Shoes:jildorshoes.com
-
December 1, 2006
2. Jennifer GarnerThe actress also wore black peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.
-
December 1, 2006
3. Lindsay LohanLohan contrasted her white dress with black patent-leather Christian Louboutin heels.
-
December 1, 2006
4. Kate WinsletWinslet accessorized her sleek suit with a Roger Vivier clutch, Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
-
December 1, 2006
5. Jessica BielJessica Biel
December 1, 20061 of 5
Cameron Diaz
The raven-haired actress sizzled in a tinsel-toned dress and heels for the New York premiere of her latest movie, The Holiday. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.com Shoes:jildorshoes.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM