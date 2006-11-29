Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 29, 2006
1. Jessica BielBiel's outfit was simple yet chic: a little black wrap dress, peep-toe pumps and a large shoulder bag by Moschino. The actress was attending the Yari Film Group's holiday cocktail party in Santa Monica. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:kennethcole.comBag:plazatoo.com Shoes:traceyross.com
November 29, 2006
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
November 29, 2006
3. Paris HiltonParis Hilton
November 29, 2006
4. Paz VegaThe actress complemented her red-carpet dress with a ChloÃ© bag and jewelry by Bulgari.
