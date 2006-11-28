Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 28, 2006
1. Claudia SchifferSchiffer was dazzling in a cap-sleeve couture gown with lavish beaded detail. The blond supermodel was attending the second annual Marie Claire Fashion Awards in Madrid. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comClutch:macys.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
November 28, 2006
2. Brittany MurphyBrittany Murphy
-
November 28, 2006
3. Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman
-
November 28, 2006
4. Salma HayekThe actress donned Bulgari jewelry with the black satin dress.
-
November 28, 2006
5. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
November 28, 20061 of 5
Claudia Schiffer
Schiffer was dazzling in a cap-sleeve couture gown with lavish beaded detail. The blond supermodel was attending the second annual Marie Claire Fashion Awards in Madrid. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comClutch:macys.com Shoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM