Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 27, 2006
1. Nicole RichieRichie was dazzling in a beaded vintage dress and nude peep-toe heels at the 34th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The reality TV star played up the sparkling mini with smoky eyes and bright red nail polish. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Shoes:piperlime.com
-
November 27, 2006
2. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesBeyoncÃ© Knowles
-
November 27, 2006
3. Britney SpearsBritney Spears
-
November 27, 2006
4. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani
-
November 27, 2006
5. Ashlee SimpsonMetallic Jimmy Choo sandals added shimmer to her neutral look.
November 27, 20061 of 5
Nicole Richie
Richie was dazzling in a beaded vintage dress and nude peep-toe heels at the 34th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The reality TV star played up the sparkling mini with smoky eyes and bright red nail polish. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Shoes:piperlime.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM