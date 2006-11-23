Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 23, 2006
1. Jennifer LopezLopez showed off her mile-long legs in a cranberry-colored mini dress at a benefit dinner in Los Angeles. The actress's smoky eyes and gold accessories only enhanced her sexy look. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.com Bag:nordstrom.com Shoes:bakersshoes.com
November 23, 2006
2. Claudia SchifferClaudia Schiffer
November 23, 2006
3. Christina RicciThe actress accessorized her black-lace dress with H. Stern jewelry.
November 23, 2006
4. Rachel WeiszWeisz complimented her dress with Givenchy heels and a Cartier pearl ring.
