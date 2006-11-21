Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 21, 2006
1. Catherine Zeta-JonesZeta-Jones arrived at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's A Fine Romance gala in Los Angeles wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress with a sweeping train. The glamorous actress wore her hair in deep waves reminiscent of the '20s. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Clutch:zappos.com
-
November 21, 2006
2. Demi MooreDemi Moore
-
November 21, 2006
3. Maria BelloMaria Bello
-
November 21, 2006
4. Kristen BellKristen Bell
November 21, 20061 of 4
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Zeta-Jones arrived at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's A Fine Romance gala in Los Angeles wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress with a sweeping train. The glamorous actress wore her hair in deep waves reminiscent of the '20s. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Clutch:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM