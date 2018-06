Harmon attended the opening of Carolina Herrera's newest boutique in Los Angeles, and paid homage to the designer by wearing one of her navy and gold brocade dresses. The actress completed her look with Daniel K earrings, a Christian Louboutin clutch and Manolo Blahnik heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: bloomingdales.com Clutch: whitehouseblackmarket.com Shoes: windsorstore.com