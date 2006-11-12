Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 12, 2006
1. Nicky HiltonHilton brought refined rocker style to the Playstation 3 launch in Beverly Hills. The designer/hotelier wore YSL side-zip leather pants with a camisole and blazer, dressing up the downtown look with a classic quilted chain-strap bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.com Leather Pants:victoriassecret.com Bag:anntaylor.com
November 12, 2006
2. Christina MilianThe singer-actress grounded her outfit with Louis Vuitton boots.
November 12, 2006
3. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
November 12, 2006
4. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesBeyoncÃ© Knowles
November 12, 2006
5. Alicia KeysThe singer paired the silk blouse with Joe jeans.
November 12, 20061 of 5
Nicky Hilton
