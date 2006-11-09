Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 9, 2006
1. Brittany MurphyThe actress wore a chic black corset dress by Anna Molinari, and Neil Lane jewelry, to the premiere party for her latest film, The Dead Girl. Her pin curls and brick-red lipstick added a touch of Old Hollywood glamour. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:ardenb.com Bracelet:bebe.com Shoes:windsorstore.com
November 9, 2006
2. Kerry WashingtonThe actress accessorized her Stella McCartney dress and shoes with Neil Lane earrings.
November 9, 2006
3. Nicole RichieChristian Louboutin heels and a vintage gold purse complemented Richie's look.
November 9, 2006
4. Evangeline LillyEvangeline Lilly
November 9, 2006
5. Jaime KingJaime King
Brittany Murphy
