-
November 8, 2006
1. Maria MenounosMenounos suited up for her gig at the Today show in a Le Full coat, black tights and Marc Jacobs shoes. The TV correspondent accessorized her lady like look with an oversize Coach bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:urbanoutfitters.com Bag:coach.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
November 8, 2006
2. LeAnn RimesRimes completed her look with Loree Rodkin jewelry.
-
November 8, 2006
3. Eva LongoriaIn addition to the Alessandro Dell'Acqua dress, Longoria wore H. Stern jewelry, a Piaget ring, and Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.
-
November 8, 2006
4. Christy TurlingtonChristy Turlington
-
November 8, 2006
5. Sheryl CrowThe singer accessorized the vintage dress with jewelry by Martin Katz.
November 8, 20061 of 5
Maria Menounos
