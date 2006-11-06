Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 6, 2006
1. Halle BerryHalle Berry wasn't afraid to show a little skin at the 2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in Los Angeles. The actress looked sexy and confident in a curve-hugging fuchsia dress by Roberto Cavalli.
Click to Buy the Look
Dress: bluefly.com
Bracelet: carolee.com
Shoes: zappos.com
-
November 6, 2006
2. Christie BrinkleyChristie Brinkley in a Jenny Packham dress, Judith Leiber bag and Ralph Lauren stole.
-
November 6, 2006
3. PenÃ©lope CruzPenÃ©lope Cruz
-
November 6, 2006
4. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez in Zac Posen
-
November 6, 2006
5. Eva MendesEva Mendes wearing a dress by Tory Burch
