Look of the Day
November 2, 2006
1. Christina AguileraChristina Aguilera attended the Ghoulin Rouge Halloween bash at Marquee in New York with husband Jordan Bratman wearing gory matrimonial costumes. The real-life couple's ensembles put an eerie spin on the vow "till death do us part."
November 2, 2006
2. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum as the serpent and the apple from the Garden of Eden. (Her husband Seal accompanied her dressed as Eve.)
November 2, 2006
3. Alyssa MilanoAlyssa Milano as a fairy princess.
November 2, 2006
4. Elisha CuthbertElisha Cuthbert as a character from the 1971 film A Clockwork Orange.
November 2, 2006
5. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan in an '80s-inspired aerobics outfit.
