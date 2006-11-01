Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 1, 2006
1. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez looked sensational in a Kai bubble dress at the 10th annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards. The ACE award recipient accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a Y & Kei bag and Christian Louboutin shoes. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Evening Bag:anntaylor.com Shoes:bergdorfgoodman.com
November 1, 2006
2. Sandra BullockSandra Bullock in Michael Kors.
November 1, 2006
3. Catherine Zeta-JonesCatherine Zeta-Jones in a Tory Burch dress, Roger Vivier shoes and Kara Ross cuff.
November 1, 2006
4. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts wearing a Zac Posen dress and Marc Jacob shoes.
November 1, 2006
5. Bridget MoynahanBridget Moynahan in Michael Kors.
Jennifer Lopez
