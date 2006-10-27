Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 27, 2006
1. Sienna MillerSienna Miller showed off her gorgeous gams in an ivory cocktail dress by Marchesa at the designer's second-anniversary dinner at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Her black peep-toe pumps and shoulder-grazing earrings added a modern twist to her elegant mini. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.com Pumps:bluefly.com
-
October 27, 2006
2. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway in Marchesa
-
October 27, 2006
3. Kate WinsletKate Winslet in a Ben de Lisi dress, Rickard Shah shoes and Graff jewelry
-
October 27, 2006
4. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
-
October 27, 2006
5. Chloë SevignyChloë Sevigny in Balenciaga
October 27, 20061 of 5
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller showed off her gorgeous gams in an ivory cocktail dress by Marchesa at the designer's second-anniversary dinner at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Her black peep-toe pumps and shoulder-grazing earrings added a modern twist to her elegant mini. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.com Pumps:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM