Look of the Day
October 24, 2006
1. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger showed off her unique style in a not-so-basic brown dress with ornate detail by Chanel. The actress attended the Van Cleef & Arpels party at the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, a fitting location for this floral frock. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comClutch:macys.comSandals:zappos.com
October 24, 2006
2. Sophia BushSophia Bush wearing an AKA New York dress, Elie Tahari shoes and a clutch by Sigerson Morrison
October 24, 2006
3. RihannaRihanna
October 24, 2006
4. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
October 24, 2006
5. Jamie-Lynn SiglerJamie-Lynn Sigler
October 24, 20061 of 5
Diane Kruger
