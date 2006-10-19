Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2006
1. Halle BerryHalle Berry looked cool in oversize shades as she went furniture shopping with beau Gabriel Aubry in L.A. The actress stayed true to her usual casual-yet-hip style by wearing an oversize top, leggings and ballet flats. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:cocosshoppe.comLeggings:girlshop.comBag:pinkmascara.com
-
October 19, 2006
2. Kelly RipaKelly Ripa in a Black Halo dress
-
October 19, 2006
3. Paris HiltonParis Hilton in See by ChloÃ©
-
October 19, 2006
4. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz in William Rast jeans and a Christian Dior top
-
October 19, 2006
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker wearing a Prada dress, Marni jacket and Christian Louboutin shoes
October 19, 20061 of 5
Halle Berry
Halle Berry looked cool in oversize shades as she went furniture shopping with beau Gabriel Aubry in L.A. The actress stayed true to her usual casual-yet-hip style by wearing an oversize top, leggings and ballet flats. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:cocosshoppe.comLeggings:girlshop.comBag:pinkmascara.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM