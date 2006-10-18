Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 18, 2006
1. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston was free of frills at the Glamour Reel Moments Short Film Series event in L.A. The actress displayed a simple sophistication in a ChloÃ© top with Versace pants and shoes. She accessorized the look with a Roger Vivier bag and jewelry by Cartier and Jennifer Meyer. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:activeendeavors.comPants:jcrew.comClutch:franceluxe.com
-
October 18, 2006
2. Christy TurlingtonChristy Turlington in Marc Jacobs
-
October 18, 2006
3. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts wearing a Juicy Couture top, Prada skirt, Lisa Ho coat and Marc Jacobs shoes
-
October 18, 2006
4. Carolyn MurphyCarolyn Murphy in J Brand jeans, a Balenciaga top and Yves Saint Laurent shoes
-
October 18, 2006
5. PenÃ©lope CruzPenÃ©lope Cruz
October 18, 2006
Jennifer Aniston
