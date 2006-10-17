Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 17, 2006
1. Joy BryantJoy Bryant looked quietly sexy on the red carpet at the 21st Annual American Cinematheque Award dinner. The actress opted for a form-fitting vintage dress by HervÃ© LÃ©ger and kept her glamorous look youthful by wearing her hair in loose waves. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comClutch:lunaboston.com
-
October 17, 2006
2. Jaime KingJaime King
-
October 17, 2006
3. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria wearing a Bebe dress, Le Silla shoes and a Coach clutch
-
October 17, 2006
4. Lucy LiuLucy Liu in Lanvin
-
October 17, 2006
5. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
October 17, 20061 of 5
Joy Bryant
Joy Bryant looked quietly sexy on the red carpet at the 21st Annual American Cinematheque Award dinner. The actress opted for a form-fitting vintage dress by HervÃ© LÃ©ger and kept her glamorous look youthful by wearing her hair in loose waves. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comClutch:lunaboston.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM