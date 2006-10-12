Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 12, 2006
1. Sarah Michelle GellarSarah Michelle Gellar rocked the latest trends (knee-high ChloÃ© boots worn over J Brand skinny jeans) while stepping out of MTV studios after appearing on TRL. The actress's Lorraine Schwartz necklace was a bright spot in her otherwise inky ensemble, which included a ChloÃ© blouse. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.comJeans:barneys.comNecklace:southmoonunder.comBoots:coach.comBag:colehaan.com
October 12, 2006
2. Ashley JuddAshley Judd wearing a dress by Dolce & Gabbana, H. Stern jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes.
October 12, 2006
3. Evan Rachel WoodEvan Rachel Wood in Monique Lhuillier
October 12, 2006
4. Sandra BullockSandra Bullock
October 12, 2006
5. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson in Bottega Veneta
October 12, 2006
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM