Sarah Michelle Gellar rocked the latest trends (knee-high Chloé boots worn over J Brand skinny jeans) while stepping out of MTV studios after appearing on TRL. The actress's Lorraine Schwartz necklace was a bright spot in her otherwise inky ensemble, which included a Chloé blouse. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: bluefly.com Jeans: barneys.com Necklace: southmoonunder.com Boots: coach.com Bag: colehaan.com