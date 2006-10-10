Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 10, 2006
1. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez looked glamorously sexy in a black Versace dress, with smoky eyes and long, straight locks. The actress was attending the Childrens Hospital Los Angeles charity gala in Beverly Hills. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:ardenb.comShoes:solestruck.comClutch:ninashoes.com
October 10, 2006
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba in a Moschino dress and Jimmy Choo shoes
October 10, 2006
3. Eva MendesEva Mendes in Salvatore Ferragamo, Aldo pumps and David Yurman jewelry.
October 10, 2006
4. Ginnifer GoodwinGinnifer Goodwin in Salvatore Ferragamo
October 10, 2006
5. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman in Alber Elbaz for Lanvin
Jennifer Lopez
