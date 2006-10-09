Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2006
1. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes looked sharp in a crisp white suit and black shirt by Yves Saint Laurent. The actress has been hitting the shows at Paris Fashion Week with pal Victoria Beckham. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.comShirt:oldnavy.comPants:bluefly.com
-
October 9, 2006
2. Jessica BielJessica Biel in Miss Davenporte
-
October 9, 2006
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana
-
October 9, 2006
4. Mandy MooreMandy Moore wearing a vintage dress
-
October 9, 2006
5. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow in Balenciaga
October 9, 20061 of 5
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes looked sharp in a crisp white suit and black shirt by Yves Saint Laurent. The actress has been hitting the shows at Paris Fashion Week with pal Victoria Beckham. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.comShirt:oldnavy.comPants:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM