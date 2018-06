Sienna Miller showed serious style when she attended the Pepe Jeans party in a black tailcoat, a leather harness-like belt and knee-high boots, as an army of paparazzi looked on. The British actress was recently named the new face of the brand. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: ardenb.com Jeans: activeendeavors.com Bag: fashionflairs.com