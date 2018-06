Venus de Milo? Not quite, though Emmy Rossum arrived at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris looking very statuesque. Paying homage to the design house, the actress wore a Christian Dior dress with earrings by Harry Winston and a Robert Bruce Bielka ring. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: bluefly.com Clutch: 6pm.com Shoes: solestruck.com