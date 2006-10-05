Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 5, 2006
1. Emmy RossumVenus de Milo? Not quite, though Emmy Rossum arrived at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris looking very statuesque. Paying homage to the design house, the actress wore a Christian Dior dress with earrings by Harry Winston and a Robert Bruce Bielka ring. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comClutch:6pm.comShoes:solestruck.com
October 5, 2006
2. Ashlee SimpsonAshlee Simpson in a Denis Colomb cashmere wrap and Marc Jacobs boots
October 5, 2006
3. Rebecca GayheartRebecca Gayheart
October 5, 2006
4. Ginnifer GoodwinGinnifer Goodwin in a vintage dress, Moschino boots, a Jimmy Choo bag and jewelry by Helen Ficalora
October 5, 2006
5. Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenMary-Kate Olsen in a dress by Christian Dior, and Ashley Olsen in a Dior jacket
Emmy Rossum
