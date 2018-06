Eva Mendes looked charming in a Salvatore Ferragamo dress and soft curls at the Sony gala in Beverly Hills. The actress accessorized her flirty look with a metallic belt and clutch also by Ferragamo and square-toe pumps by Sergio Rossi. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: nordstrom.com Clutch: macys.com Shoes: ninewest.com