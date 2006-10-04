Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 4, 2006
1. Eva MendesEva Mendes looked charming in a Salvatore Ferragamo dress and soft curls at the Sony gala in Beverly Hills. The actress accessorized her flirty look with a metallic belt and clutch also by Ferragamo and square-toe pumps by Sergio Rossi. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Clutch:macys.comShoes:ninewest.com
October 4, 2006
2. Katherine HeiglKatherine Heigl in a Voom dress and Jimmy Choo shoes
October 4, 2006
3. Michelle TrachtenbergMichelle Trachtenberg wearing Marc Jacobs jeans, a cashmere sweater by Generra, a Kristin Kahle belt, a Lockheart bag, and shoes by Rickard Shah.
October 4, 2006
4. Rebecca RomijnRebecca Romijn
October 4, 2006
5. Paris HiltonParis Hilton
October 4, 2006
Eva Mendes
