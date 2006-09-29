Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 29, 2006
1. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow strutted her stuff after lunching at Zuma restaurant in London's trendy Knightsbridge district. The actress looked up-to-the-minute in an oversize shirtdress, black tights and platform ankle boots. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.com Bag:ebags.com Boots:lovemyshoes.com
September 29, 2006
2. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton in a Marni dress, Balenciaga bag and Chanel shoes.
September 29, 2006
3. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani in a Vivienne Westwood dress, with a bag and shoes by L.A.M.B.
September 29, 2006
4. Vanessa MinnilloVanessa Minnillo
September 29, 2006
5. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
