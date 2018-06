Kirsten Dunst had the grace of a leading lady at a screening of Marie Antoinette in Los Angeles. The actress's long black Christian Lacroix dress and heels are a more modern approach to evening wear than the regal fashions of the French queen she portrays in the film. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: bluefly.com Belt: neimanmarcus.com Shoes: zappos.com