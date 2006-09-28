Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 28, 2006
1. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst had the grace of a leading lady at a screening of Marie Antoinette in Los Angeles. The actress's long black Christian Lacroix dress and heels are a more modern approach to evening wear than the regal fashions of the French queen she portrays in the film. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Belt:neimanmarcus.com Shoes:zappos.com
September 28, 2006
2. Jacinda BarrettJacinda Barrett wearing a blouse and jumper by Mayle and Tod's shoes
September 28, 2006
3. Molly SimsMolly Sims in an Escada dress, Hogan bag and Marni pumps
September 28, 2006
4. Mischa BartonMischa Barton in a Chanel dress and Christian Louboutin shoes
September 28, 2006
5. Hilary DuffHilary Duff
