Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 22, 2006
Cate Blanchett looks every bit the shining star in a silver and gold Armani dress. The actress was honored with an Icon Award at the Woman in Hollywood dinner in Beverly Hills.
September 22, 2006
2. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow
September 22, 2006
3. Christina ApplegateChristina Applegate in a dress by Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo shoes and a Tod's clutch
September 22, 2006
4. Elisha CuthbertElisha Cuthbert in Miss Davenporte
September 22, 2006
5. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson in a custom-made dress by Brian Reyes, Costume National shoes, Kaviar and Kind jewelry and a Target beanie
September 22, 2006
Cate Blanchett
