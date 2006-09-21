Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 21, 2006
1. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz chose red patent leather Rochas pumps to add a pop of color to her black dress by Giambattista Valli. The actress attended a bash for beau Justin Timberlake's new CD FutureSex/LoveSounds, in Los Angeles. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bebe.com Pumps:stevemadden.com
September 21, 2006
2. Sarah Michelle GellarSarah Michelle Gellar wearing a skirt and top by Prada, BCBG shoes, Mimi So jewelry and a Baume & Mercier watch
September 21, 2006
3. Bridget MoynahanBridget Moynahan
September 21, 2006
4. Kelly RipaKella Ripa in an Alice Temperley dress
September 21, 2006
5. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson in an Oscar de la Renta dress and Manolo Blahnik sandals, at the premiÃ¨re of her film Employee of the Month.
