Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 20, 2006
1. Christina RicciChristina Ricci looked classic yet sexy in a black vintage dress, at a fundraising gala in Beverly Hills. The actress accessorized the look with a multi-strand pearl necklace and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:saksfifthavenue.com Necklace:anntaylor.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
September 20, 2006
2. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson
-
September 20, 2006
3. Lauren GrahamLauren Graham
-
September 20, 2006
4. Heather GrahamHeather Graham
September 20, 20061 of 4
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci looked classic yet sexy in a black vintage dress, at a fundraising gala in Beverly Hills. The actress accessorized the look with a multi-strand pearl necklace and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:saksfifthavenue.com Necklace:anntaylor.com Shoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM