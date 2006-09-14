Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 14, 2006
1. Kate MossKate Moss made a fashion-forward appearance at a private dinner during New York Fashion Week. The trendsetting model wore a black shirt, leggings and perforated leather corset, all by Azzedine Alaïa, and accessorized the look with a Chanel bag and David Yurman jewelry. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL T-shirt:eluxury.com Leggings:southmoonunder.com Belt:target.com
-
September 14, 2006
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton in Marchesa
-
September 14, 2006
3. Eva MendesEva Mendes wearing a dress by Alberta Ferretti and Jimmy Choo shoes
-
September 14, 2006
4. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst in Proenza Schouler
-
September 14, 2006
5. Sarah Michelle GellarSarah Michelle Gellar wearing a dress by Marchesa
Kate Moss
