Kate Moss made a fashion-forward appearance at a private dinner during New York Fashion Week. The trendsetting model wore a black shirt, leggings and perforated leather corset, all by Azzedine Alaïa, and accessorized the look with a Chanel bag and David Yurman jewelry. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL T-shirt: eluxury.com Leggings: southmoonunder.com Belt: target.com