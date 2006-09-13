Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 13, 2006
1. Eva MendesIt was a crisp day in the Big Apple, and Eva Mendes dressed appropriately in a sweater dress and chocolate knee-high boots by Max Azria. The actress was attending the designer's show during New York Fashion Week.
And speaking of Fashion Week, be sure to check out Hal Rubenstein's daily and delicious StyleFile dispatches. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.com Boots:6pm.com Bag:eluxury.com
September 13, 2006
2. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham
September 13, 2006
3. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth wearing a Jill Stuart dress
September 13, 2006
4. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos in Luca Luca
September 13, 2006
5. Sarah Michelle GellarSarah Michelle Gellar in Max Azria
Eva Mendes
