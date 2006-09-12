Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 12, 2006
1. Courteney CoxCourteney Cox evoked a simple sophistication in a satin dress by Katy Rodriguez, at the Kinerase press conference during New York Fashion Week. The Yves Saint Laurent belt, and Prada platform shoes, gave her look a modern twist. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:anthropologie.com Belt:bebe.com Shoes:zappos.com
September 12, 2006
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
September 12, 2006
3. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth wearing a T-shirt and pants by Luella
September 12, 2006
4. Foxy BrownFoxy Brown in a Diane von Furstenberg dress and Christian Louboutin shoes
September 12, 2006
5. Robin TunneyRobin Tunney in a Herve Leger dress and cardigan by Nicole Miller
